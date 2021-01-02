My Bucket List for 2021
If you are the type of person who makes resolutions at the dawn of every new year, then good for you. It takes courage to look to the future and want a better outcome than the year before! I've always made a list, but it's things that are more in line with "adventures" as opposed to "resolutions". So I'm making my bucket list for 2021, and hoping that I reach some of my goals, because last year was pretty much a bust for most of us. Cheers to more fun, and the start of trying to find out what that entails for all of us.