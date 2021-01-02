If you are the type of person who makes resolutions at the dawn of every new year, then good for you. It takes courage to look to the future and want a better outcome than the year before! I've always made a list, but it's things that are more in line with "adventures" as opposed to "resolutions". So I'm making my bucket list for 2021, and hoping that I reach some of my goals, because last year was pretty much a bust for most of us. Cheers to more fun, and the start of trying to find out what that entails for all of us.