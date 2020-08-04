Movie and TV Production in Louisiana to Resume Later This Month

The State of Louisiana released coronavirus safety guidelines for movie and TV productions Monday, as filming is expected to return later this month.

The Louisiana Economic Development Department's entertainment division released safety rules saying movie and TV productions should have a coronavirus compliance officer, provide testing for workers, and require everyone except performers to wear masks.

The department also calls for using temperature checks to enter production areas, distancing people at the locations, and using digital scripts when possible, among other rules.

Most filming in the Bayou State has been on hold since March when the state first began reporting coronavirus cases. But Louisiana's economic department says that some productions are getting ready to resume filming this month and in September.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure the health and safety of all who live and work in Louisiana during this challenging time,” Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said in a statement. “This commitment extends to the entertainment industry as we prepare to welcome motion picture production back to our state.”

According to Trey Burvant, president of the Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association, 15 shows were filming in the state before the shutdown.

Of course, as we know, Louisiana has had one of the highest per capital infection rates in the United States in recent weeks. Since early March, the state has had more than 120,000 confirmed cases. Although in recent days, there has been a slight decline in the total number of cases per day.