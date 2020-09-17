Mountain West Conference Might Be Playing Fall Football After All

The same day the Big 10 reversed course, announcing they would play football this fall, the Mountain West Conference released a statement of their own yesterday.

The August 10 decision by the Mountain West Board of Directors to postpone 2020 fall sports and MW championship events due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis was based upon multiple challenges. Widespread and increasing prevalence of the disease in parts of the MW footprint, unknowns regarding the health outcomes related to the virus, testing capacity limitations and variable travel restrictions were among the primary considerations. Nearly a month later many of these same challenges remain, such as virus spread and the status of state and local guidelines, and continue to be beyond the control of the Conference and its member institutions. Within that environment, however, the Mountain West has been working diligently to identify a viable path forward to resume athletic competition at the appropriate time. Physical and mental health and well-being for the Conference’s student-athletes and staff remains the priority in these efforts. The MW Board of Directors, Athletic Directors, Health & Safety Advisory Committee, Conference staff, institutional athletics administrators, coaches and student-athlete representatives have been meeting frequently to consider new scheduling models, enhanced medical protocols and revised management plans that can facilitate a responsible return to play. MWC Statement Update on Fall & Winter Sports

College football writer Brett McMurphy also dropped news last night of the MWC working hard to play an 8 game season.

It's worth noting, the MWC points out all the same issues the conference faced when announcing a postponement of fall sports still remain.

The MWC schools located in California (San Diego State, Fresno State, San Jose State) face a tall task based on the strict social distancing guidelines specific to that state.

"Every effort is being made to overcome the existing multi-state obstacles within this complex issue to enable a data-driven decision that maximizes the opportunity for the Mountain West’s student-athletes to compete," added the Moutain West Conference its statement.