Most Recent MLB Ballparks no Longer Being Used

There are a number of new ballparks in Major League Baseball.

Since 2000, 16 new ballparks have opened up, meaning that a number of parks that fans have fairly recent fond memories of are either no longer in existence, or not being used.

In the past, most MLB ballparks were multi-purpose facilities, which were often also used to play NFL games.

Today, no MLB ballparks are also home to an NFL franchise.

Below are the ten most recent ballparks which are no longer being used for Major League Baseball: