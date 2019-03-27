If you are the type of person who runs around saying 'Go ahead. Make my day', then this is for you. MSN has found 19 of the most misquoted movie lines of all time, and I have to admit, I'm guilty of about 6 of these. At Least. Check out some of our favorites below.

'Play it Again, Sam' from '1942's 'Casablanca' . It really says 'You played it for her, you can play it for me. If she can stand it, I can. Play it!'

'Hello, Clarice' from 1991's 'Silence of the Lambs' . It Really says 'Good Evening, Clarice'

'Luke, I am your father' from 1980's 'The Empire Strikes Back' . It really says 'No, I am your father'

'He's alive!' from 1931's Frankenstein . It really says 'It's alive!'

'I love the smell of napalm in the morning. It smells like victory!'. 1979's 'Apocalypse Now'. It really says 'You smell that? Do you smell that? Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that.'

'Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?' 1969's 'The Graduate' . It really says 'Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me. Aren't you?'

'I don't think we're in Kansas anymore, Toto'.1939's 'Wizard of Oz' It really says 'Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore'.

'Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' 1938's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' . It really says 'Magic mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?'

'Do you feel lucky, punk?' 1971's 'Dirty Harry'. It really says 'You've got to ask yourself one question. Do I feel lucky. Well, do ya, punk?'