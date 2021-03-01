Most Expensive Home Currently for Sale at Cypremort Point [PICS]

“Did y’all go to The Point this weekend?” is a question you’ll hear often in Acadiana, referring to Cypremort Point. If I had a place like this, the answer would be “Of course; I live out there!”

One of the most expensive homes for sale in Iberia Parish is this beautiful “camp” at Cypremort Point. With a great porch, a 3-boat lift, a gazebo on the dock on the bay, 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms for a total of almost 4,000 square feet of living space sleeping 18, this place is truly a sportman’s paradise.

According to the listing on Zillow by Stevie B Reaux of Atlas Realty of Acadiana, the home at 442 Bayview (Bayouview?) Lane was built in 2007 and is being sold fully furnished.

The home has all oversized bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and walk-in closets with built ins. There's also a separate living room/game room…The open floorplan has all tiled flooring… enclosed elevator, interior stairs, TONS of storage space, custom window treatments and plantation shutters. - via Zillow

The home is situated in a gated community, and it also features granite countertops, marble backsplash, custom-built cabinets with under cabinet light fixtures, and lots of room to entertain.

Here’s the answer to the question you’ve been asking since you started reading: $1.29M.