Morstead Making an Impact; Here’s the Latest (Drastic Change)

One of the most beloved players for the New Orleans Saints in recent history has done something that will cement his place in the hearts of Saints fans.

About an hour later, we get the "after" pics.

The post tags #WigsForKids, an organization that makes wigs for sick children.

Wigs for Kids is a cooperative effort among Certified Cosmetic Therapists throughout North America who share a common goal. “Children shouldn’t have to worry about how they look, especially when they’re in the middle of a health crisis,” says Jeffrey Paul. “We want to give these kids the opportunity to feel good about themselves again.” Wigs For Kids

Kudos to Thomas Morstead for continuing to give back to the world.