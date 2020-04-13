Morgan Gray Returning for the 2021 UL Softball Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team officially added another member of the 2020 senior class to the list of players returning for another go-round in 2021.

This past weekend OF Morgan Gray announced via her Instagram account that she'll be dancing her way back to Lamson for her super senior year.

Courtesy of Morgan Gray

The Houston, TX native doesn't put up the statistics that the other seniors boast but she makes her impact felt in a multitude of different ways. First of all, coach Glasco has called her one of the most valuable members from this past 2020 season with the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the diamond every single day.

In addition, she's usually the first player off the bench to pinch-run and sometimes she'll put her outfield defense on display, coming on late in games as a defensive replacement.

Simply put, her value doesn't simply show up on the stat sheet, it goes much deeper than that and will be a major factor for this team in 2021, book it.

