More Fans Will be Allowed Into Pelicans Games Starting Wednesday

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and on, at least we can say that progress is being made as far as live sports is concerned. And thinking back to last year at this time, when we were facing the prospect of NO sports, we really should be counting our lucky stars. For every fan who has missed seeing their favorite team live, there is now some hope, especially if you are looking forward to cheering on the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team in person.

The Pelicans, and team owner Gayle Benson, announced Monday that the number of fans that will be able to see the team play at the Smoothie King Center is being bumped up once again. Starting Wednesday, February 24 when the Pelicans take on the Detroit Pistons, 2,700 fans will be allowed into the venue to watch the game. That number was bumped up from 1,440 in January and is up from 800 fans allowed at the beginning of the season. According to NOLA.com, the team says their goal is to up the capacity in the stands to at least 4,000 fans as the 2021 season progresses.

There are four more home games to play in the Smoothie King Center before the All-Star break, so the Pels can expect to have more cheers from the stands starting tomorrow. So far the team is 13-17 this season which means they are 2½ games out of eighth place in their division. Good luck to the Pelicans this season!