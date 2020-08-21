More Changes Announced for NFL Games Due to COVID

We are inching closer and closer to football season, and with it, a question on how things are going to look in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. To be honest, I am feeling a little better about pro football now that we've seen how the NBA handled performing in the Bubble. Things won't be the same, for sure, but who could have predicted that things would be so drastically different at the beginning of the year?

Earlier this week, the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced some changes to the upcoming season, and we're not really that surprised. No cheerleaders, mascots or reporters will be allowed on the sidelines during games for the entire season. NFL-NFLPA protocols also announced that no network sideline reporters or pre game TV reporters will allowed on the sidelines either.

And, closer to home, looks like the New Orleans Saints will be playing at least three games with no fans in the seats. It was previously announced that their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome on September 13 will have no fans. And the following Monday, September 21, the Saints will travel to the brand spanking new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders. Again, no fans will be allowed. Which will be a very weird experience in this stadium that looks like a spaceship.

The Saints will travel back to the Superdome on Sunday, September 27th against the Green Bay Packers, but no word yet on whether fans will be allowed in the stadium. However, their game on October 4 against the Detroit Lions will be played with no fans, as Ford Field has announced that fans will not be allowed in for at least the first two games.