Mondo Duplantis Billboards Pop Up in Baton Rouge [PHOTO]

Getty Images for IAAF

Baton Rouge and LSU love Armand "Mondo" Duplantis.

The Lafayette native recently set the WORLD RECORD in pole vaulting and now LSU, where he competed as student-athlete, is showing some love for the young man after he achieved the greatest goal.

Duplantis recently broke the world record while competing at a meet in Poland. He cleared the crossbar at 20 feet 2 ¾ inches.

Breaking the world record has always been a goal for Duplantis. He says that he has wanted to break the world since the age of 3-years-old and he has now accomplished his goal after years of hard work.

Mondo Duplantis was an All-American at LSU and now has his eyes set on competing in the Olympics.


