Mondo Duplantis Billboards Pop Up in Baton Rouge [PHOTO]

Baton Rouge and LSU love Armand "Mondo" Duplantis.

The Lafayette native recently set the WORLD RECORD in pole vaulting and now LSU, where he competed as student-athlete, is showing some love for the young man after he achieved the greatest goal.

Duplantis recently broke the world record while competing at a meet in Poland. He cleared the crossbar at 20 feet 2 ¾ inches.

Breaking the world record has always been a goal for Duplantis. He says that he has wanted to break the world since the age of 3-years-old and he has now accomplished his goal after years of hard work.

Mondo Duplantis was an All-American at LSU and now has his eyes set on competing in the Olympics.