Mom Uses Ring Doorbell to Invite Son Over for Dinner [VIDEO]

This is precious.

Watch as an elderly woman invites her son over to dinner by using her own ring doorbell.

After attempting to call her son on numerous occasions, without any answer, this woman decided to use her ring doorbell to her advantage.

Apparently, her son can monitor the activity around her house via the camera so she thought that it would be a great idea to get in touch with her son for "Taco Night" through her doorbell.

I love that this woman thought "outside of the box" here and even noted that this was her attempt to get in touch with her son after her calls went unanswered.

There's no proof that her son got the message, but I hope that he did as she was ready to serve up tacos for dinner.