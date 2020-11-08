Mom Helps Son With Cerebral Palsy Skateboard For The First Time [VIDEO]

This is so good.

Watch as a mom assists her son, who has cerebral palsy, to skateboard for the very first time.

With the young boy in a harness and his feet on the skateboard, the mom in the video below is able to push her son up and over ramps, all while the young boy smiles from ear to ear.

I love seeing videos like this. Someone thought way outside of the box to make this young boy's dream come true and as you can see by the smile on his face, he loved every minute of it.

This is such a great video and I hope this young boy never forgets the experience.