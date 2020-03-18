ESPN.com reports all 30 Major League teams are pledging a total of 30 million dollars to assist ball park workers whose income is affected by the delay of the baseball season.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the affected workers are some of the most valuable in the baseball community.

"The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love."

Teams had already filled out their game day staff since the games were scheduled to begin on March 26. Vendors, concession workers, ticket takers and janitorial staff are some of the affected workers, most of whom are paid by the hour.

The spread of the coronavirus had led Manfred to declare baseball will not start until mid-May at the earliest.