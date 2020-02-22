Mistakes Cost Cajuns In 3-2 Loss to Hokies

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team had plenty of opportunities to take a series win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, but too many self-inflicted wounds did them in.

"We're at where we're at for a reason and we've gotta get better," said head coach Matt Deggs after the 3-2 loss to the Hokies.

The Cajuns got down 2-0 in the top of the first after right fielder Ben Fitzgerald dropped a flyball. The error proved costly as the Hokies added two unearned runs later in the inning, taking a lead they'd never relinquish.

"You gotta catch a fly ball in the first inning man," said Deggs. "It is what it is."

Louisiana added a run in the bottom of the 2nd off a Virginia Tech error, but struggled to score with runners in scoring position for much of the afternoon.

The Ragin' Cajuns outhit the Hokies 9 to 7, but left 15 runners on base and struck out 16 times.

Despite the struggles in clutch moments, Louisiana had an opportunity in the bottom of the 9th.

After scoring a run off an RBI single by freshmen Julian Brock, Louisiana had runners on the corners with no outs, but failed to bring in another run, striking out three times to Virginia Tech reliever Zach Brzykcy.

"We took a few steps forward, but we've gotta finish the ballgame right there," explained Deggs. "We had a road team at our place on the ropes (and we let them off the hook). That can't happen here."

Virginia Tech's 3rd run came in the 6th inning off a wild pitch by Will Moriarity (0-2).

Despite getting tabbed with the loss, Moriarity was strong for 6 innings, allowing 3 runs, but only 1 earned, on 5 hits. He struck out 5 Hokie batters on the afternoon.

Louisiana will look to capture the weekend series tomorrow when they host the Hokies in game 3. First pitch from Russo Park is set for 1:00, with pregame beginning at 12:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.