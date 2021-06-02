Mike Krzyzewski to Retire Following 2021-2022 Season

College Basketball's all-time winningest coach will be stepping down after one final season at the helm of one of the nation's elite programs.

ESPN's Adrian Adrian Wojnarowski, along with basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported on Wednesday that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire following the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

Wojnarowski and Goodman also report that Krzyzewski, known as "Coach K", is finalizing a search process with Duke officials to name associate head coach Jon Scheyer as coach-in-waiting.

The 74-year old Krzyzewski, who was named the head coach at Duke prior to the 1980-1981 season, will enter his 41st season at the school next season.

During his time at Duke, Krzyzewski has guided the Blue Devils to five national championships, while also lead them to 12 Final Four appearances.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Krzyzewski, who was the head coach at Army from 1976-1980, has 1,097 career wins to his credit, the most in NCAA history.

A three-time winner of the Naismith College Coach of the Year and a five-time winner of the ACC Coach of the Year Award, Krzyzewski has guided Duke to 12 regular-season ACC titles, as well as 15 ACC Tournament crowns.

Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 after being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, Krzyzewski has guided the United States National Team to three consecutive gold medals in the Olympics (2008, 2012, & 2016).

Duke last captured a national title under Krzyzewski back in 2015.

The Blue Devils, who went 13-11 last season, failed to make it into the NCAA Tournament, the first time they failed to do so since the 1994-1995 season, and only the second time since the 1983-1984 campaign.