Mike Hoss Named New Play-By-Play Radio Announcer for New Orleans Saints

Longtime New Orleans broadcaster Mike Hoss has been named the new play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL and the New Orleans Saints radio network.

Of course, here in Lafayette, you can hear New Orleans Saints broadcasts on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN 1420.

Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth. He succeeds former play-by-play announcer Zach Strief, who returned to the team as an assistant offensive line coach in February.

"This is the thrill of a lifetime," Hoss said. "There are only 32 people in the world who get the privilege and the honor. I can't wait to sit in that booth with Saints legend Deuce McAllister. I know how passionate Saints fans are about their team. Deuce and I share that passion and intend to deliver the best game-day experience possible and amp up our engagement with them across all platforms."

In addition to calling games, Hoss will co-host several shows on WWL including "The Saints Coaches Show," "The Saints GM Show" and "Fans & the Pro Fridays" alongside Deuce McAllister.

Mike Hoss has called New Orleans home since 1989, when was hired by WWL-TV after tv stops in Virginia, Oklahoma, and Texas. He spent 12 years in the sports department there working under sports director Jim Henderson, WWL Radio's iconic play-by-play man of Saints football for 30 years.

In 2000, Hoss moved over to the news side of WWL-TV, where he worked various shifts from morning to nights, and also served as the newsroom's interim news director twice.

In March 2017, after 35 years in local television, Hoss launched Hoss Communications, a storytelling video production company. That same year he was hired by the Saints to do sideline work for home games.

His Superdome work grew in 2019, as he added the job of manager of media relations for ASM Global/LSED, handling the spokesperson duties for the multi-year renovation of the Superdome.