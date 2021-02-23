Michael Thomas Shares Humble Message On Instagram: “I deserve every ‘L’ I took”

Michael Thomas shared a deep message on IG, seemingly acknowledging his drop-off in production this past season.

The Saints star wide receiver had an insane 2019, leading all players in catches (149) and in yards (1,725). 2020 was a tale of a completely different city as Thomas's season was marred with injuries, off-field issues, a carousel of quarterbacks, and alleged internal strife within the team locker room.

If his latest Instagram post says anything, it's that Thomas promises to be back to his old self in 2021.

I'm not sure where Michael Thomas found the quote but a quick search found a tweet with the same quote from 2019.

Either way, Thomas definitely found inspiration from the message, using the caption "this the one." A simple message that says that Thomas looks to return to the player that earned the social media handle "CantGuardMike."

It looks like Thomas got support from fans and NFL players alike, including fellow Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu supported his message.

Instagram

With Drew Brees likely headed to retirement, Thomas will definitely find out just how much Drew contributed to those monster seasons that made him one of the most loved players within the Who Dat Nation. Regardless of who is under center for the Black & Gold, Thomas has four years and $60 million left on his contract with the Saints which equates to some pretty lofty expectations.

Based on his message, Thomas is ready to live up to his huge deal.