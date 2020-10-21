Michael Thomas Hamstring Injury Surfaces At Saints Wednesday Practice

Michael Thomas was limited in the Saints' Wednesday's practice.

After being out for the past few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Thomas was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle/hamstring injury.

The hamstring injury seems to be something that Thomas picked up during the bye week. Earlier today, Sean Payton told reporters he was no longer disciplining Thomas for an internal incident involving a teammate, so health would be his only issue heading into Sunday's matchup vs. the division rival Panthers.

Will Thomas see the field against Carolina this week? We've got a couple more days to see how his ankle and this new hamstring issue pans out on the official injury report.

For what it's worth, Thomas did respond to criticism after being disciplined with a message that alluded to a "set back" so this hamstring injury may not be as fresh as we think.