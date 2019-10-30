Michael Thomas Finds Family That Reenacted Moment Between He & Gayle Benson For Halloween
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took to social media to find a mother and son who reenacted a touching moment between he and Gayle Benson for Halloween.
He posted their picture to his Instagram page asking for the public's help in finding them so that he could invite them to the next Saints home game.
Here is the original photo that this family got the inspiration from.
Michael Thomas was right, this mother-son costume KILLED IT!
It didn't take the general public long to get the two together. An hour at most.