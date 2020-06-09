Michael Thomas Donation Helps Pay Off $2.3 Million in Medical Debt For Those In Need

New Orleans Saints record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas teams up with the non-profit group RIP Medical Debt to help Louisiana residents pay off medical debt, the group announced yesterday.

RIP Medical Debt buys unpaid hospital bills and other private healthcare expenses at a lower amount than what is owed, then the debt is forgiven.

Thomas donated $20,000 to RIP Medical Debt, and according to the group, it will pay off $2.3 million in medical debt in New Orleans and the surrounding area.

"I’m honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that’s been so welcoming to me from the minute I came here,” Thomas said in a press release. “I hope these families receive a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country.”