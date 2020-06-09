Michael Jordan Catches Gigantic Marlin At Fishing Tournament [Photos]

Michael Jordan doesn't do anything halfway.

His competitive drive fueled him to unprecedented heights during his NBA playing career.

It has also ended friendships, as evidenced by his longtime friendship with Charles Barkley deteriorated several years ago when Barkley made critical (and fair) comments about Jordan's failures when running the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets).

It's no surprise Jordan's competitive juiced were flowing at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament off the coast of North Carolina.

According to SI's Ben Pickman, Jordan and his crew reeled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin onto "Catch 23", MJ's yacht.

That's a giant fish, but as one would expect, MJ wasn't satisfied.

"I'd love to be back with a little big bigger fish." - Jordan

The 2020 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament ends Saturday.