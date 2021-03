The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Micah Kendrick, who currently attends Jasper High School, located in Jasper, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 155-pound infielder, Kendrick is a left-handed hitter.

Kendrick is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.