Miami Heat Take Every Laker Punch and Survive Game Five

The Miami Heat withstood everything LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers threw at them in game five and came out the other end with a 111-108 victory to keep the 2020 NBA Finals going.

There were seven lead changes within the last three minutes of this ballgame it was truly a back and forth affair until the very end. In fact, with the Lakers down one late in the game, Danny Green had an opportunity with a wide-open three from straight on to give LA the lead but missed it well short. (ESPN on Twitter)

Markieff Morris secured the offensive rebound, then turned the ball over trying to get the ball down low to Anthony Davis.

Jimmy Bulter and LeBron James gave it everything they had exchanging blows back and forth throughout the game but specifically in that fourth quarter.

For the game, Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 35 big points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals. It was a truly gutsy performance from Butler who has now willed his team to a game six.

Miami shortened their rotation for this game to seven guys. Duncan Robinson was their second-leading scoring as he shot an impressive 7-13 from 3pt range and put in 26. All five Heat starters scored in double-figures in this game and Kendrick Nunn was huge off the bench with 14 points.

As for Los Angeles, James was the game's leading scorer with 40 and boy was he shooting the ball well on Friday night. Overall, he shot 15-21 and from long-distance, he shot a very impressive 6-9, it's very disappointing that the Lakers weren't able to capitalize on his hot shooting night.

Anthony Davis chipped in with a double-double of his own with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had yet another solid game as well, connecting on 3-of-8 from downtown, and netting 16 points himself.

So, to a game six, we go in these 2020 NBA Finals and the Lakers will have yet another opportunity to win their 17th championship in team history on Sunday night at 6:30p.

