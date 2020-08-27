Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen Misspeaks, Caught Criticizing Manfred

"Meet the Mets, meet the Mets. Step right up and greet the Mets" If you're not familiar with the dysfunction of the New York Mets here's the latest in a long line of dysfunctional moments revolving around this franchise that for some reason I love so much.

So, what's the latest you may be wondering? Well, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen was caught on camera when he didn't know he was on camera and was speaking very candidly about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's lack of leadership. Detailing what he said was a plan to not play their game against the Miami Marlins Thursday night but to also play it because not playing would create scheduling difficulties.

This is what Van Wagenen had said via Nick Albicocco:

As you heard Brodie was caught dismantling the commissioner's leadership on video with the idea of the players going on the field at 7:10. Then, coming off the field for an hour and getting back on the field to play an hour later at 8:10.

Apparently, that wasn't Rob Manfred's idea it was Mets Owner Jeff Wilpon's according to a statement put out by Van Wagenen Thursday evening after the video surfaced via Evan Drellich of The Athletic:

So, if this terrible idea was in fact Jeff Wilpon's than you've got to criticize him because clearly he doesn't get it as a 58-year-old man.

To be honest with you I'm not 100% sure what to believe. This could very well be Brodie and Jeff trying to cover their own butts and not be on record publically calling out Manfred because that's a bad look or maybe there really was a miscommunication. Either way, it's not a good look for the Mets, Brodie Van Wagenen, or Jeff Wilpon.

On a better note, there were some positives from the non-playing of Thursday's game between the Mets and Marlins as both teams decided to take the field, have a 42 second moment of silence (for Jackie Robinson), and then each leaves the field dripping home-plate with a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. (Via SNYtv)

Here's a look at the emotional, raw press conference after Wednesday night's game by Mets 1B/OF Dom Smith via SNY on YouTube:

After Thursday's moment of silence and decision not to play he and his teammates continually stand with him. Michael Conforto, Robinson Cano, Dom Smith, and Dellin Betances:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook