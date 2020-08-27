Meteorologist At Damaged Lake Charles Station Loses Home In Laura

Meteorologist Ben Terry, the morning weather forecaster on Lake Charles television station KPLC, announced his own house was a total loss in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Terry, who evacuated to Baton Rouge station WAFB with the rest of the news team, posted before and after pictures of his home on Twitter. Terry had been broadcasting from the station's Lake Charles studios as late as Wednesday morning before taking his own advice and heading to higher ground.

Photos from the KPLC studios in Lake Charles show major damage including their local tower which was broken in half by 130+ miles per hour winds. The top of the tower fell- piercing the roof of the building where the main studio is located. Reporter Terry Verrico said this studio would typically be filled with anchors, reporters, and production crew during storm coverage.

Here is some more video of damage from Lake Charles.