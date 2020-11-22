‘Merry Christmas in the NFL’ is a Holiday Classic

Do you remember this Christmas classic?

Ha!... Okay; "classic" is way too kind.

Still, if you're a football fan, and you're old enough to remember the late 70's/early 80's, you may very well remember the somewhat catchy song "Merry Christmas in the NFL".

The song, which grows on you, was done in 1980, and performed by Willis The Guard and Vigorish, a/k/a Jerry Buckner and Gary Garcia, who later did “Pac Man Fever”.

Howard Cosell found the lyrics offensive, going so far as to try to get radio stations to restrict its airplay, but still reached #82 on the Billboard charts.

Not a hit, but a song many NFL fans back in 1980 will remember.

It's far from being a great song, but it does bring back memories.

Merry Christmas!