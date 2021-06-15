Mercedes-Benz Superdome $450 Million Renovation Project Underway Ahead Of New Orleans Saints’ Season

Major renovations are underway at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the $450 Million project includes the addition of 12 field-level suites that places New Orleans Saints fans closer to the action than ever before.

See video of the project going down in the Dome currently via @Saints on Twitter below.

A full-blown construction site has overtaken where the #WhoDatNation would usually gaze upon the Saints' fleur-de-lis logo that rests on the 50-yard-line. The most exciting part of this project has to be the field-level suites where fans will be spitting-distance from their favorite Saints.

These suites seem like quite the way to experience the already-electric atmosphere that is a New Orleans Saints home game. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has to be one of the best places I have ever seen a professional sporting event and these renovations will only add to the excitement for fans.

Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

The best news about these renovations is that the Saints' President has said he expects a full-dome for the upcoming NFL season. This means that the #WhoDatNation will be back in full force and I can guarantee that the place will be rocking when the Green Bay Packers come to New Orleans on September 12, 2021 to kick-off the season.

The Dome also got new stairwells around the building. You can check out what those look like as well as a word from the Saints VP of Brand Strategy speaking on the field-level suites via @Saints on Twitter here.

