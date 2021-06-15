Mercedes-Benz Superdome $450 Million Renovation Project Underway Ahead Of New Orleans Saints’ Season
Major renovations are underway at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the $450 Million project includes the addition of 12 field-level suites that places New Orleans Saints fans closer to the action than ever before.
See video of the project going down in the Dome currently via @Saints on Twitter below.
A full-blown construction site has overtaken where the #WhoDatNation would usually gaze upon the Saints' fleur-de-lis logo that rests on the 50-yard-line. The most exciting part of this project has to be the field-level suites where fans will be spitting-distance from their favorite Saints.
These suites seem like quite the way to experience the already-electric atmosphere that is a New Orleans Saints home game. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has to be one of the best places I have ever seen a professional sporting event and these renovations will only add to the excitement for fans.
The best news about these renovations is that the Saints' President has said he expects a full-dome for the upcoming NFL season. This means that the #WhoDatNation will be back in full force and I can guarantee that the place will be rocking when the Green Bay Packers come to New Orleans on September 12, 2021 to kick-off the season.
The Dome also got new stairwells around the building. You can check out what those look like as well as a word from the Saints VP of Brand Strategy speaking on the field-level suites via @Saints on Twitter here.
