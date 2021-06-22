Melissa Mayeux Playing in Softball Summer League

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is looking to refine some of her skills this summer, taking part in a summer softball league.

Louisiana utility player Melissa Mayeux is playing for the Manatee Squeeze, members of the Florida Gulf Coast League, which began play last week.

The league, made up of collegiate athletes from all over the United States, covering all divisions and conferences of collegiate softball, features a 25-game schedule.

The Squeeze is coached by Lilli Piper, a former player at Akron and Ohio St.

Some of Mayeux's teammates on the Squeeze include Rylie Boone (Oklahoma), Scotland David (Oklahoma St.), Carsyn Saabye (Florida St.), and Lauren Esman (Michigan).

Mayeux appeared in 50 games for Louisiana in 2021, including 42 as a starter, hitting .234, to go along with four homers and 26 runs batted in.

A native of France, Mayeux hit .294 with four homers and 19 RBI's over 23 games in the 2020 campaign.

UL, who appeared in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the Baton Roge Regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St., before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Championship Sunday.

Louisiana is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference Championship, as well as the Sn Belt Conference Postseason Tournament crown.

UL made their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.