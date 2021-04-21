Meghan Schorman to Transfer to UL Softball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding another talented pitcher to their 2022 softball roster.

Meghan Schorman, who pitched parts of two seasons (2019-2020) at Kentucky, shared on social media on Tuesday that she is transferring to Louisiana.

A right-hander, Schorman entered the transfer portal in February and then committed to Missouri in March, before changing her mind and committing to the Cajuns.

The NCAA gave all 2020 spring sports participants an extra year of eligibility, meaning Schorman will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A native of Hazelwood, Missouri, Schorman appeared in 21 games, including 8 as a starter for Kentucky in 2019, compiling an overall record of 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA.

In 2020, before the season was shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Schorman was off to a great start, going 7-1 with a save and a 1.30 ERA., to go along with 45 strikeouts over 43 innings.

A hard thrower, Schorman has been clocked in the 68 mph range.

Schorman attended Marquette Catholic High School where she set a new school record as a senior in 2018, registering 36 wins inside the circle while helping her school to a regional title.

At this time, Schorman is only a verbal commitment to Louisiana and not an official signee.