The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are adding a two-time All-American to their to their already potent roster.

A 2018 NFCA First Team All-American and the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, Kleist will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns.

During her three-year stay in Oregon, Kleist won at least 15 games each year on the way to accumulating a 59-18 mark, while posting a 1.60 ERA over 477 innings pitched.

The 2016 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Kleist was awarded All-American accolades in 2017, while also being tabbed a NFCA All-Pacific Region selection three times.

Last season, Kleist hit the 20-win mark for the second-consecutive year, going 21-7 with a 1.32 ERA, including 221 strikeouts in 179.2 innings pitched.

Kleist tossed a no-hitter against eventual national champion Florida State last season, while also throwing a one-hitter against then-No. 2 Oklahoma.

In the final 2018 NCAA rankings, Kleist ranked inside the Top 25 for earned run average, fewest hits allowed, shutouts, strikeout-to-walk ratio, total strikeouts, strikeouts per seven innings, victories and fewest walks allowed.

Kleist joins a talented Louisiana team that went 41-16 last season, reaching 40 wins for the 20th-straight season, while being ranked in both major national Top 25 polls the entire season.