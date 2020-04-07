Megan Kleist Officially Retiring From SB, Won’t Return to UL

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Many of the Ragin' Cajuns Softball seniors have already made it public that they'll be returning to UL after their 2020 season that was cut short but unfortunately All-American transfer pitcher from Oregan Megan Kleist won't be one of them.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, she detailed her difficult decision to walk away from the game of softball and begin her life after the game she's had so much success with.

It's tough to see her go but I think I speak for all of Cajun Nation in saying thank you Megan, for taking a chance on the Cajuns and moving your life down here to help us pursue a College World Series Championship. We wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors.

