Mega Millions – Single Ticket Takes Billion Dollar Jackpot

We were right, the Mega Millions fever would push the jackpot total over a billion dollars by the time the ping pong balls dropped last night. Lottery officials had posted an estimated jackpot amount of $970 million after there was no winner on Tuesday night. But the interest in becoming superrich in an instant drove the total over a billion dollars.

The Mega Millions website says a single ticket sold in Michigan can lay claim to the top prize in last night's game. The jackpot was the second-largest in the game's history.

While Louisiana's lottery players didn't take home the big prize we did have two $10,000 winners sold in the state. One was sold in New Orleans and the other was sold in New Iberia.

Here are the numbers from the January 22, 2021 drawing:

04 26 42 50 60 MB 24 Megaplier x2

The New Iberia $10,000 winning ticket was sold at the Circle K Store on Admiral Doyle Drive. The New Orleans winner was purchased at a Winn Dixie Store on Holiday Drive. Both tickets matched four of the white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball. Neither ticket opted for the Megaplier which in last night's drawing would have doubled their prize amount.

There were 123 other Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana that can lay claim to a prize of at least $200 in last night's game. Of those 123 tickets, 32 of them are worth $500 at the pay window.

So, this ends our month lottery fever as both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have dropped back to their starting amounts of $20 million. Granted that's nothing to sneeze at, but it's not a billion dollars either.

Oh, one more thing, the Louisiana Lottery's Lotto game has a jackpot of over $2.5 million for tonight's drawing. The odds are better, sort of, if you only want to get just a little rich.