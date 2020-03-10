McNeese to Name Bullpen After Tony Robichaux in Ceremony Tonight

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team will travel west down I-10 tonight at 6:00 pm to take on the McNeese Cowboys at Joe Miller Ballpark.

It should be a competitive game, as always. But, there's more than a ball game happening tonight.

McNeese has announced that they will honor the late Tony Robichaux before the game by officially naming the bullpen after their former player and coach.

Robichaux was a pitcher for McNeese from 1983 to 1986. Immediately after his playing career, he stepped into the dugout and coached the team from 1987 to 1994 before moving over to UL in 1995 until his death last year.

Coach Robe remains the all-time winningest coach at McNeese, with 263 victories for the Cowboys. (Of course, he's the Cajuns' all-time winningest coach as well.)

What a nice gesture by the Cowboys.