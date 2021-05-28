McNeese State Honors Tony Robichaux During Broadcast [Video]

With Louisiana competing in the Sun Belt tournament, it's impossible not to think about former head coach Tony Robichaux.

The late great Hearing him honored during a recent McNeese State game is a reminder of his long-reaching impact on college baseball.

Robichaux spent 7 years as head coach at McNeese before spending the next 25 at Louisiana before passing away in 2019.

During a Wednesday ESPN+ broadcast from the Southland Conference tournament in a game between McNeese State and UNO, a moment was taken to honor Robe.

#Forever36

