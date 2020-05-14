McNeese St. Offers UL Baseball Commit Ian Montz

A local prep multi-sport standout, who has committed to play college baseball for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, has been extended another football offer, this one from a state school.

Ian Montz, who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered a football scholarship by McNeese St.

Recently, Montz was extended a football offer by Nicholls St. and Lamar.

Back in September, Montz issued a verbal commitment to play baseball for Louisiana.

A left-handed hitter who also throws from the left side, Montz is an outfielder, who also is used as a pitcher at the prep level.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Montz is a defensive back in football, helping the Wreckin' Rams to an unbeaten season and the Class 5A state title in 2019.

Currently a junior, Montz is scheduled to graduate from Acadiana in the spring of 2021.

