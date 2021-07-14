McNeese Pitcher From Sulphur Selected In MLB Draft

A resident of Sulphur was selected by the Cleveland Indians on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Will Dion, a junior pitcher at McNeese State University, was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft with the 276th overall pick by the Indians. Dion joined five other players from the Southland Conference being drafted to play at the next level.

Last season Dion won Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year honors posting a 9-4 record with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out a McNeese school record 121 batters and was instrumental in helping the Pokes win their second straight conference tournament title and NCAA Regional appearance.

Dion had this to say about getting drafted:

It's all just a rush right now. It's a dream come true. The grind starts now. I'm just going to keep throwing and staying in shape. This is one goal. The big dream is making it to the big leagues and playing in front of 50,000 fans.