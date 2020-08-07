McNeese Football Delays Opening of Fall Camp

On September 5th, less than 30 days from today, I hope to find myself settled in somewhere to enjoy a college football game with a very unique South Louisiana flair. On that day, September 5th, the University of Louisiana is scheduled to host McNeese State to begin the 2020 college football season.

Yesterday, McNeese Head Football Coach Frank Wilson announced that the McNeese Cowboys would not be opening their fall football camp today. The original plan was for the team to begin fall football with split-squad practices but yesterday afternoon this was tweeted by the McNeese Football Program.

As of early this morning, a new date for the start of fall football camp had not been announced. However, if the Cowboys hope to meet the Cajuns and be at their best when the two teams get together in early September there will likely be an announcement soon.

The Cowboys finished last season with a record of seven wins and five losses. The Cajuns finished their year last year with eleven wins and only three losses. The last time the two teams met in football was in 2016. The Cajuns downed the Cowboys in that game by a score of 30 to 22.