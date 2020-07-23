McNeese Cowboys Picked to Finish 5th in Southland Conference

I believe there will be college football games played this fall in Louisiana. The logistics of how those games will be played and who will be allowed to watch those games is the part I am uncertain about. But whether or not there will or won't be football hasn't stopped the preseason prognosticators from dropping their two cents on how the season will go.

In the Southland Conference, all eyes seem to be focused on Central Arkansas. After all, they are the defending co-champions of the conference and they bring a lot of talent back for the upcoming season. At least that's the majority consensus of Southland Conference football coaches and Sports Information Directors.

In that same poll that picks Central Arkansas to be the team to beat there was also a lot of support for Sam Houston State. They were picked as the second-place team by those offering an opinion in this survey. Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana were the number three and four choices and coming in at number five were the McNeese Cowboys.

So, basically the coaches and SIDs of the Southland have the Cowboys as a midpack team. I can't say I can argue with that opinion. The Pokes have had their offseason issues but sometimes a little adversity can energize and strengthen a program from within. I believe the Cowboys can take those negatives and maybe turn a few heads when and if we get the teams back to school back to practice and back to playing football this fall.