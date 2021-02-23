McNeese Cowboys Football Nationally Ranked After First Game

For the members of the McNeese Cowboys football team, the words of the Grateful Dead hit Trucking might apply, well some of the words, the part about "what a long strange trip it's been", certainly would. The Pokes and the other member schools of the Southland Conference have opted to play their fall football schedule this spring. The reason, of course, the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week McNeese got the "spring" football season off to a thrilling start by winning in come from behind fashioned over Tarleton State. The final score in that game was 40 to 37 and it was a double-overtime thriller. That victory brought the Cowboys squad back to some familiar ground. Namely, a spot in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Football Poll.

The Cowboys are usually a regular fixture in that particular poll but they haven't been ranked since early in the 2019 season. But this year's Pokes program appears to be loaded and ready to shine all spring long. However, the road to an FCS championship will be a tough one since many of McNeese's conference opponents are also nationally ranked.

The teams in the Southland that also appear in the Stats Perform Top 25 include Nicholls ranked at number 9, Sam Houston is ranked at number 17, and Southeastern Louisiana is ranked 18th just one slot ahead of the Cowboys. By the way, McNeese will face all of those teams, at least once this season.

If you're ready for some college football there will be a game played at Cowboy Stadium this Saturday. The Cowboys opponent on Saturday will be the Cardinals of Incarnate Word, a school that is based out of San Antonio Texas. Kickoff is set for Noon on Saturday.

By the way, check before you go, attendance at all McNeese home games is subject to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Remember to wear your mask and be ready to cheer louder to make up the difference.