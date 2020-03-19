McNeese Coach: Returning Seniors Shouldn’t Have to Pay to Play

The NCAA says it will "provide relief", eligibility-wise, for seniors who aren't getting to play their respective sports this spring. The NCAA has a committee working on how scholarship limits might be adjusted.

What a lot of people don't know is, few, if any, spring sports student-athletes get full scholarships, unlike, football and basketball.

McNeese State head baseball coach Justin Hill says he doesn't believe those senior affected should need to pay the portion of their college expenses that aren't covered by their scholarships.

Here's what he had to say. Thanks to Gabe McDonald at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles.