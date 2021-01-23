McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce are Coming Back

If you missed out on McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce a while back and haven't been able to sleep over your anguish of that missed connection, your tear soaked prayers have been answered.

McDonald's have announced the return of their Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce to participating locations beginning February 1, and you'll even have the opportunity to get some free.

According to fox8live.com, from February 2-6 you can get a free "6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets exclusively on their McDelivery with Door Dash order of $20 or more, using code SPICY."

The Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will once again only be around for a limited time, so start planning now on how you're going to stockpile the Mighty Hot Sauce before it disappears again.