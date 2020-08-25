McDonald’s Coming Out With Spicy McNuggets

McDonald's is kicking things up a notch with its beloved McNuggets by introducing a new Spicy McNugget.

For the first time ever, the fan-favorite nugget is getting a makeover. Starting September 16, Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available at McDonald's locations nationwide.

The catch is that this is allegedly for a limited time. But one would imagine if those tasty little breaded pieces of chicken goodness sell well, it would stay around permanently.

These new hot nuggets have the same white-meat chicken you know and love but are breaded in a tempura coating that has been spiked up with a kick of cayenne and chili pepper.

McDonald's is even giving us a little more heat in the dipping sauce department. Their first new dipping sauce in three years will be the new Mighty Hot Sauce. It features a blend of spicy chilies and crushed pepper flakes and has a slightly sweet finish mellowed out with garlic.

It's their hottest sauce available, they said.

Of course, Wendy's has had really good success with their spicy nugget, with fans begging the company to bring them back time and time again. So, we'll see if McDonald's has the same success.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation said. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

McDonald's also announced one more menu addition, a new McFlurry. The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will also be available beginning September 16 and for a limited time. It's vanilla soft serve blended with caramel sauce and crumbled Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces to make a sweet, creamy treat.