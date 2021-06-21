Max Marusak Transferring to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a former member of a Big XII school to their 2022 college baseball roster.

Max Marusak, who spent the last three years at Texas Tech, shard on social media over the weekend that he will be transferring to Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 185-pound outfielder, Marusak went 3-for-30 over 20 games for a Texas Tech Tech that went 39-17 and apeared in the NCAA Super Regionals.

In 2020, Marusak appeared in seven games, including five as a starter during the shortened season, hitting .286 with six runs batted in.

As a freshman for the Red Raiders in 2019, Marusak appeared in 48 games, including 21 as a starter, hitting .235, while stealing ten bases.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, Marusak attended Amarillo High School, where he hit .439 as a senior, to go along with 61 runs scored, five home runs and 54 stolen bases, while being ranked as the number one outfielder in the State of Texas, the number eight overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game, and the number 88 prospect in the 2018 class by Baseball America.

Marusak has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.