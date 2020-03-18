Matthew McConaughey’s Message to Humanity on Coronavirus [VIDEO]

I've always loved Matthew McConaughey. Not just as an actor, but as a human. This just made me love him even more. He always knows exactly what to say and is so inspirational. I will make it a point to listen to this message every day during this mess. It's that good. He emphasized how important leaning on one another for support is right now. Listen to what he has to say and share his message with others. This might be all it takes to get us through a day.

I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now -- values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time. - Matthew McConaughey