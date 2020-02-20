Matthew Langlois Offered By UL Football

A prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area has received a scholarship offer from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Matthew Langlois, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee, in New Roads, Louisiana, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Louisiana.

A running back/defensive back, Langlois rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019, while breaking the school's career scoring record with 362 career points.

Currently a junior, Langlois is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.