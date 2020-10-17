Matthew Langlois Commits to LSU

A prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area is apparently going to be playing his college football for the LSU Tigers, despite earlier committing to a Big XII school.

Matthew Langlois, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee, located in New Roads, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to LSU

LSU offered Langlois earlier this month.

Back in August, Langlois verbally committed to Kansas St., members of the Big XXI.

Other Power Five schools that have reportedly offered Langlois include Notre Dame, Colorado, Arizona, Boston College, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

A running back/defensive back, Langlois rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019, while breaking the school's career scoring record with 362 career points.

Keep in mind that verbal commitments are non-binding, meaning that not only can Langlois decommit from from LSU, as he did Kansas St., at any time before signing but other schools may continue to recruit him, which is what LSU did.

Langlois, who projects as a defensive back by most schools, is a terrific athlete, who is right in LSU's backyard. So, it seems to make sense that if any school was going to sway him away from Kansas St. it would be the Tigers.

Langlois, who was also recently offered by Notre Dame, is a quality athlete who is expected to still get bigger, stronger, and better. He looks like a good get for LSU,

Langlois is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.