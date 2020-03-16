Matt Deggs Talks Affects of Coronavirus on UL Baseball

The 2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball season seems as though it came to an abrupt end last week, caused by the Coronavirus global pandemic.

Word came down last week that the NCAA had canceled the postseason, including the College World Series, and that the Sun Belt Conference has suspended all spring sports competition indefinitely.

For Louisiana, who had won 6 of their last 7 games, and playing their best baseball of the young season, it has been difficult to process.

UL head coach Matt Deggs was a guest on the Monday morning edition of The Starting Lineup to discuss the season, and how the virus has affected his program over the past few days, as well as what the future holds.