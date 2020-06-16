Matt Deggs Offers Congrats to Hayden Cantrelle and Brandon Young

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Two Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball players will begin their professional baseball careers...at some point whenever the owners and the MLBPA figure things out and the pandemic recedes (hopefully, knock on wood).

Former shortstop Hayden Cantrelle will be heading to the state of cheese in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as he was drafted in the 5th round 151st overall to the Brewers.

Former pitcher Brandon Young was not selected in the pandemic shortened 2020 MLB Draft as it was only five rounds, during a normal 40 round draft Young would have absolutely been selected. However, he has been signed to an undrafted free agent contract to head to the land of crabs and Old Bay aka the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday, the Ragin' Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs released a couple of statements congratulating both Cantrelle and Young on taking their next step in their professional careers.

Here's Deggs congratulating Hayden Cantrelle on the official Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Twitter account:

Some things that stood out from what Deggs had to say about Cantrelle is that he served as a team leader on the SAAC (Student Athletic Advisory Committee) committee and that he's got an extremely high baseball IQ for his age.

Next, here's what Deggs had to say about Brandon Young:

What stood out to me about what he had to say about BY was that he's just one class away from graduating which is incredible. Also, when he says, "He pitches with bad intentions for the hitter and I love that." that is one of the best lines I think I've ever read describing a pitcher.

Congrats to both of you, Hayden and Brandon.

Hayden, thank you for being a fun-loving kid who always showed love and appreciation for the game of baseball that was unrivaled. The way that you manned one of the most important positions since you were a freshman in 2017 was impressive, wish you nothing but the best.

BY, it was fun getting a chance to know you a little bit off the field on 'Off The Turf With Ragin' Cajuns Baseball' in our conversations on that segment and making me feel short, which hasn't been the case most of my life. It was a blast to see you find your stuff in a big way during the shortened 2020 season and absolutely dominate. Also, thanks for pitching one of your most dominant games when I got the opportunity to do play-by-play during your 1-0 complete game shutout win over Sam Houston State.

