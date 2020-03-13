Matt Deggs and Garry Brodhead Issue Statements on Coronavirus

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the panic of coronavirus sweeping the nation and affecting many walks of life, we focus on how it's affecting the sports world and more specifically here in Cajun Nation.

On Friday two of our head coaches issued statements on the issue.

Head baseball coach Matt Deggs had this to say regarding the pandemic:

Here is what head women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead had to say:

It's unfortunate what we're having to go through but Cajun Nation will stand tall. We will all get through this and hopefully back to normal sooner rather than later.